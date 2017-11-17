Closure Extended on Harborcreek Township Road - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Closure Extended on Harborcreek Township Road

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE 1:31 p.m. Friday: The road has since reopened.

Part of Depot Road in Harborcreek Township will be closed through Friday, Nov. 17, PennDOT announced Thursday.

It had been closed to through traffic between Backus Road and Clark Road for two days.

The closure is needed for an emergency pipe replacement project.

Inclement weather is causing the project to take longer than expected.

A detour is posted.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com