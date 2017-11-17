Closure Extended on Harborcreek Township Road

UPDATE 1:31 p.m. Friday: The road has since reopened.

Part of Depot Road in Harborcreek Township will be closed through Friday, Nov. 17, PennDOT announced Thursday.

It had been closed to through traffic between Backus Road and Clark Road for two days.

The closure is needed for an emergency pipe replacement project.

Inclement weather is causing the project to take longer than expected.

A detour is posted.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.