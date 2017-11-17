Mercyhurst Prep Introduces New Augmented, Virtual Reality Educational Tool

Merychurst Prep is changing the way students learn in the classroom.

The school unveiled its newly acquired technology zSpace, an educational tool that uses augmented and virtual reality.

The new technology is used in the school's new dream lab. It features nine touchscreens, two video walls and 12 work spaces.

Access to this technology lets students tour places across the globe and touch simulated beating hearts.

School leaders said this cutting-edge technology is fundamentally changing the educational experience.

"You can get a whole class set down here," said Sean Baer, instructional technology coach. "The teacher can conduct a seminar and then have the student be connected to that seminar and really be engaged in the process. This is more of a collaborative experience."

Merychurst Prep is the first high school in the area to get this technology.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.