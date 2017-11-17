Elementary School Students Help Second Harvest Food Bank Stock U - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Elementary School Students Help Second Harvest Food Bank Stock Up

A group of helpful elementary school students in Edinboro Wednesday helped the Second Harvest Food Bank stock up.

Students in the autistic and emotional support class at McKean Elementary School delivered nearly 2,000 items to the Drive-Thru Holiday Food Drive.

For two weeks, classes at the school held a competition to see who could donate the most items.

The students were rewarded with a treat, a visit from Frost the Snowman and a sense of generosity.

"We talked about giving back to the community and that not everybody is as fortunate as them. At Thanksgiving time, a lot of families always don't have things to eat, and this will go to the food bank, so families that are hungry can go get food there," said Abby Newell, emotional support teacher at McKean Elementary School. "It's a way for them to give back to the community and help other people. They feel really good about helping others in their community."

She said the students in the class counted and tracked the food they collected.

