Peter Kraus returning to 'Bachelor' franchise

It's not "The Bachelor," but fans of the franchise will get a chance to see Peter Kraus give love another shot.

After coming in as the runner-up on last season's "The Bachlorette," the business owner had been a favorite to hand out roses on "The Bachelor."

Related: 'Bachelorette' finale: Rachel Lindsay picked...

But that honor went to Arie Luyendyk Jr. instead.

Related: The new 'Bachelor' is....

On Wednesday, the franchise's creator Mike Fleiss tweeted that Kraus would be participating in the spinoff "Bachelor Winter Games."

"Yes, Peter will be looking for love -- and going for the gold -- on #TheBachelor Winter Games!!!," Fleiss tweeted.

"The Bachelor Winter Games," is said to "take competitive dating to a chilling new level" by bringing all-stars back from "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" to participate in "winter-themed athletic challenges."

According to Fleiss, the season will feature international locations.

"In celebration of #TheBachelor being the world's No. 1 show, at least 12 different nations will be represented at The Winter Games!!!," Fleiss tweeted.