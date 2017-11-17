Tornado, Flooding & Fires Stretch Erie's Chapter of the American - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Tornado, Flooding & Fires Stretch Erie's Chapter of the American Red Cross Thin

It's been a busy few weeks for our local American Red Cross chapter, as they assisted several families affected by the tornado, flooding, and fires.

In the tornado alone from November 5th, 18 families have been assisted by the Red Cross, some are still displaced as they wait for their homes to be livable again.

Three of the homes were damaged from flooding, the others due to wind and falling trees.

Then this past week, there were four fires displacing people from their homes.

The Red Cross assists families by providing them shelter, food or clothing allowances, funding towards repairs, counseling; and all of it takes a toll on their local funds.

"We still have a huge need here locally for funding and it's going into the winter season, so if anyone can help with local donations through our local chapter to fund local relief, we would obviously appreciate all the help we can get," said Pam Masi, Executive Director of the American Red Cross.

Click here to donate to our local Red Cross, once on the website, search for Northwestern PA, or you can call 814-833-0942.

