Neglected Dog Rescued from House Fire Cleaned Up

The neglected dog rescued Thursday at the scene of a house fire has been cleaned up and is starting to recover, Jamestown, New York Police said Friday.

The dog, who police say is a female toy poodle named Mia, was seized and taken to Jamestown Veterinary Hospital Thursday.

Mia was found with extremely matted hair, was covered in feces with open sores, and had a large cyst on its abdomen, according to Jamestown Police.

She has since received a haircut, and the staff at Jamestown Veterinary Hospital has started to treat her medical issues, police said.

Mia will soon be transferred to a local kennel.

Jamestown Fire and Police were called to 12 Mount Vernon Place around 9:23 a.m. for a reported fire.

Everyone got out okay, but firefighters had to rescue two dogs, including Mia, from inside the residence, police said.

Three residents of the home - David M. Wright, 31; William L. Wright, 39; and Lisa A. Bortz, 40 - were arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

