Tom Ridge in Critically Stable Condition After Suffering Heart Attack Thursday

Former Pennsylvania Gov. and U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge is in critically stable condition as of 10 a.m. Friday as he recovers from a heart attack Thursday morning, according to a statement from his wife Michele Ridge.

It reads:

“The outpouring of prayers and support for Tom has been overwhelming and incredibly meaningful to me and to the entire Ridge family. Tom is now in the early stages of recovery from a heart attack he suffered at his hotel Thursday morning. I want to thank the first responders who, as I’ve learned in the last 24 hours, worked heroically to get Tom from the hotel to the trauma center. That’s where the ER physicians, nurses and cardiac team at Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas took over. It is difficult to find the right words to appropriately thank all of the men and women who continue to provide Tom with such tremendous care. I am thankful Tom was in Austin when this happened and close to world-class medical facilities." “It’s going to be day-to-day. Tom remains in critical condition but he’s resting comfortably and responding to his doctors. And we all know what a fighter he is. We’d ask those of you who have been sending prayers to keep them coming.”

Ridge, 72, was attending the Republican Governors Association conference when he made an emergency call from his hotel around 7 a.m., according to Ridge's spokesperson, Steve Aaron. He was there on a business trip for the company he founded, Ridge Global, a cyber security and international security advisory firm.

Ridge, an Erie native, underwent a cardiac catheterization, the spokesman said.

He served as Pennsylvania's Republican governor from 1995 to 2001 after serving six terms in Congress representing the Erie area.

Ridge was assistant to President George W. Bush for Homeland Security after the 9/11 attacks and later became the first Secretary of Homeland Security.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.