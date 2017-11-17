New Blossoms New Life to Host Fundraising Event in Downtown Erie

A fundraising event Friday night will help give couples, suffering with infertility, a chance to start a family.



The New Blossoms New Life Foundation is hosting a fundraising event at the Bourbon Barrel in downtown Erie.

It starts at 5:00 and runs until 9:00 p.m.

There will be raffle items and celebrity bartenders will be serving drinks, with cash tips going towards the cause.

New Blossoms New Life provides financial assistance and emotional support to couples challenged with infertility, to help them have a child.

The foundation also awards grants for costly fertility treatments. So far, the non-profit has provided grants to 70 local couples.