New Blossoms New Life to Host Fundraising Event in Downtown Erie - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

New Blossoms New Life to Host Fundraising Event in Downtown Erie

Posted: Updated:

A fundraising event Friday night will help give couples, suffering with infertility, a chance to  start a family.

The New Blossoms New Life Foundation is hosting a fundraising event at the Bourbon Barrel in downtown Erie.

It starts at 5:00 and runs until 9:00 p.m.

There will be raffle items and celebrity bartenders will be serving drinks, with cash tips going towards the cause.

New Blossoms New Life provides financial assistance and emotional support to couples challenged with infertility, to help them have a child.

The foundation also awards grants for costly fertility treatments. So far, the non-profit has provided grants to 70 local couples.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com