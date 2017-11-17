Generosity on Display at Food Drive Drop-Off Locations

People throughout northwest Pennsylvania were generous Wednesday as they donated food and cash to the 17th annual Drive-Thru Holiday Food Drive.

Volunteers at the site at Northwest Bank in Corry collected non-perishable food, frozen turkey and monetary donations.

The bank manager got into the spirit by dressing up in a turkey costume.

They said a little bit of money goes a long ways with Second Harvest Food Bank, and the donations will be used for Corry's own food pantry.

Members of the Waterford Community also helped collect donations at Tops Market.

Volunteers said they saw a steady flow of food and monetary donations all day long.

Titusville used signs to attract donations outside the Family Video on West Spring Street. It started a few years ago when donations seemed sparse.

The need is great with three food pantries in the community there.

They said the strategy seems to be working.

Western Erie County residents also dropped off donations at the Federated Church in East Springfield. It has participated in the food drive for the past ten years.

Organizers said the donations started coming in slowly but picked up by early afternoon.

They expected to collect about 800 pounds of food.

Planners said many donations came from regulars who donate every year.

The Harley Davidson on West 12th Street in Millcreek has been a busy drop-off spot for years.

Many people pulled and carried in their donations or even received help from volunteers.

The store owners support many charities and non-profits, including Second Harvest Food Bank.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.