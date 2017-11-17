Ambitious Goal for Red Kettle Campaign

The bell ringers are returning, as the local Salvation Army red kettle campaign gets underway.

Only a few locations are manned now.

But many more will be added in the coming days.

It is the largest fundraiser of the year for the agency.

Donations are used to provide Christmas toys and food for hundreds of families.

Other money helps the Salvation Army's food pantry, after-school programs and other services.

The goal this year is $185,000, far more than the $158,000 raised last year.

Agency leaders say they know the goal is ambitious but it is based on need.

Bernie Myers of the Salvation Army said, "We try to budget ahead based on what we have been seeing coming through the door, requesting help. And we feel that is what we really need to raise is we are going to meet the needs of the community this year."

In addition to donations, the Salvation Army needs volunteer bell ringers.

Anyone interested can contact the agency's local office.