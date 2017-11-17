Not Guilty Plea Entered for Man Charged in Rape, Murder of Infant in Conneaut, Ohio

The attorney for the Joshua Gurto, the man charged in the rape and murder of an infant in Conneaut, Ohio, entered a not guilty plea on his client's behalf during Gurto's arraignment Friday.

Ashtabula County Common Pleas Judge Thomas Harris also set Gurto's bond at $1 million cash at the request of prosecutors because he led investigators on two-week manhunt.

Sutley's mother and other family members were also in the courtroom.

Gurto, 37, was extradited back to Ohio Nov. 9. He was being held in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania since his Oct. 27 arrest.

He was indicted Nov. 7 by a Grand Jury on eight charges related to the Oct. 7 death of Sereniti Sutley. They include:

Two counts of Aggravated Murder

Three counts of Murder

One count of Rape

One count of Felonious Assault

One count of Domestic Violence

The Grand Jury also indicted Gurto on two separate death penalty specifications for the aggravated murder charges.

Conneaut Police issued an arrest warrant for Gurto Oct. 13.

Sutley was found unconscious inside her mother's apartment in Conneaut Oct. 7.

Investigators said she died of blunt force trauma.

