Fetterman Running for Lieutenant Governor

Braddock Mayor John Fetterman is making is second run for higher office.

And today he brought his campaign for lieutenant governor to Erie.

And instead of appearing before key supporters or party officials, he spent time talking  employees and clients at the Mental Health Association office in downtown Erie.

And playing a game of chess.

Fetterman lost his bid for the democratic nomination to the U.S. Senate.

He is the third democrat to challenge incumbent Mike Stack for the nomination for lieutenant governor.

He said he is running to help many communities facing challenges around the state.

Fetterman said, "Having that bully pulpit to change for communities like Braddock, Erie, Greenville, McKeeseport, all across Pennsylvania, those are the real reasons why I am taking this all on."

Last week, Fetterman was elected to his fourth term as mayor of Braddock. in southwestern Pennsylvania.

