Second Chance The Charm For Mercyhurst Prep

Claire Johnson’s goal in the 46th minute the only goal needed, as the Mercyhurst Prep Lakers defense shutdown St. Basil to claim the PIAA 2A Championship 1-0.

“This year we knew our goal,” said senior midfielder Elizabeth Kerner. “This time we wanted to come back and get the gold. We had unfinished business here and I think everyone here has that same mindset was something that made a big difference.”

Claire Johnson was playing on defense for the final game due to injuries on the team, but when she got the ball, she just tried to make the right play.

“I knew the wind was at my back so I was like hoping and praying that the goalie was not going to jump any further then she did and just hoped she wouldn’t get it.”

After grabbing the lead, it was the Mercyhurst Prep’s defense that shutdown the opposing offense. St. Basil managed just two shots over the final 33 minutes of the match, with freshman keeper Ashley VanDamia coming up with the saves.

“It’s not only the players, its the formation’s [Jamie] Borowicz uses to help defend two girls and then we still have two girls covering, said junior defender Angela VanDamia. “So it helps us throughout everything we do.”

In its return to the championship game, head coach Jamie Borowicz noticed a change in his teams approach to trying to complete their preseason goal.

“Confidence was a big factor,” said Borowicz on the change from last year. “Last year we came here and they took it to us and the kids, they weren’t prepared for the level of play. This year they walked onto the field and I think they just thought they could hang with anybody.”

For Borowicz it was his third trip to Hershey as head coach of Mercyhurst Prep, coming away with his first championship. For the team, that was the most rewarding part of finishing off the championship.

“It is amazing,” said senior midfielder Sydney Johnston. “I wanted to win this one for Borowicz and for my family and for this community. The feeling is just amazing.”

Mercyhurst Prep finishes the season 20-4-2 and returns all but two seniors in Kerner and Johnston. They beehive this could just be the beginning.

“We just strive to do the same thing next year and keep getting better and better as we get older,” said Angela VanDamia.