Coroner Releases Name of Man Hit and Killed by Train

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook has identified the man hit and killed by a train Friday afternoon in Girard Borough. The victim is 20-year-old Chase Hollingsworth of Lake City.

The deadly train accident was reported around 3 p.m. at the Norfolk Southern tracks east of the Lake Street Bridge.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook said that Hollingsworth died of blunt force trauma. The young man was wearing headphones and walking just outside the rails of the tracks when the train approached him from behind traveling at a speed of 50 mph. The engineer of the train told investigators he sounded the horn and applied the brakes but was unable to alert the man. The victim was killed instantly.

The investigation into the accident is continuing.

