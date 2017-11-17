Man Hit by Train, Killed in Girard Borough - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Hit by Train, Killed in Girard Borough

Posted: Updated:
GIRARD, Pa. -

A 20-year-old Lake City man is dead after he was hit by a train in Girard Borough Friday afternoon.

It was reported around 3 p.m. at the Norfolk Southern tracks east of the Lake Street Bridge.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook said the man was walking on the tracks when the train approached him from his rear at 50 mph. The train tried to break and put on the horn but was unsuccessful in alerting the man. 

Cook pronounced the man dead at the scene from blunt force trauma. He was killed instantly. 

The name will not be released until family is notified.

Police are still investigating what happened.

