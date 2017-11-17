Erie Home Damaged by Fire

An east Erie home was damaged by fire, Friday afternoon.

Fire fighters were called to a home, in the 500 block of east 24th street, around 1:00 p.m.

They arrived to find heavy smoke, pouring from the second floor windows.

The fire started on the second floor and spread quickly, but fire fighters knocked it down, in about ten minutes, "When we arrived there was heavy smoke pushing out of the second floor windows and the attic windows. Crews made entry, they found fire in the second floor bathroom area it burned through the ceiling and up into the attic," said Deputy Chief Mike Balliett of the Erie Fire Department.

Nobody was home at the time. But there were three dogs inside at the time the fire broke out, they were all safely removed from the home.

Chief Fire Inspector John Widomski rued the fire as accidental.



He tells Erie News Now it started because of some old wiring in the ceiling, on the second floor of the home, that overheated and caught insulation on fire.