Presque Isle Ready For Third Annual Polar Plunge Tomorrow

It's a day of preparation for Eric Cushing and his crew . They are busy putting up snow fences and setting up t-shirts ahead of tomorrow's third -annual Polar Plunge, which benefits the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania.

"We'll set up the beach, have an area for spectators, an area of plungers, so a little bit of a grind, but excited for tomorrow." said Cushing, who has been a part of nine different Polar Plunge events throughout the state.

While the work may be strenuous, it's the calm before the storm.

Because not only will plungers be greeted by the cold waters of Lake Erie, they will have to do it with some intense weather conditions.

"We're already getting wet, so a little bit of rain will not phase us." said Cushing "We hope folks can still sign up tomorrow, so we hope folks won't let the rain deter them, and we can assure you that safety's always our number one priority so it will be safe."

Despite mother nature rearing it's ugly side tomorrow, Cushing says the plunge will not be denied, and it's all within good reason.

" You're kind of giving of yourself to make a difference for the community, it's a wonderful feeling. I know it's sometimes a little bit scary going in the water whenever it's 45 degrees or whatever it might be." said Cushing "But it is such an invigorating feeling when you come out of the water , the air feels great, your body feels great, it's a good cold bath, it's good for your joints, so you'll feel great it'll make your day."

And you'll be making a difference. The plunge itself, much like the preparation, is a team effort, and it's all for a good cause.

"When we're on this beach and there's five to six hundred plungers getting ready to plunge." said Cushing "And everyone's gathered around, we do a brief program, we have one of our athletes give the oath, that feeling of community is electric."

Check in and registration goes from 9 to 11 am tomorrow with the plunge starting at noon. Online registration for the plunge is now closed, but don't worry, you can still go to the beach and sign up in person tomorrow.