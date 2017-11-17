Fairview Marching Band seniors share their thoughts on Pearl Harbor trip

"It's a big deal. I'm super excited, I'm extremely humbled that we were selected to do this," said Carina Miller, a senior and the drum major for the Fairview Marching Band.

The Fairview Marching Band is preparing for a performance of a lifetime.

One year ago, the band was selected to represent the state of Pennsylvania, and the submarine, the USS Pennsylvania during the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade on December 7th in Hawaii.

"When he told us I couldn't believe that we were actually going. I was like, 'wait, is that true?' and it's coming up and I still can't believe that we are going," said Grace Fryling, a senior piccolo player.

For some of the students, especially those with a connection to the military, it holds a special meaning.

"Both of my grandparents actually served and my grandfather was a coast guard in Hawaii. I'm just so excited to see and represent all the fallen veterans," said Suzie Al-daraji, a senior alto-saxophone player.

This year, there are only five seniors, who said preparing for this trip has brought them even closer.

"Easily the smallest group that we've ever had for the senior class. We're really close-knit, we're like a small family," said Madalynn Hatrick, a senior flute player.

Last week the band began working on the pieces they'll perform in the parade and alongside the United States Marine Band.

However, they wouldn't be going without hard work and the support of the community.

"We have gotten a bunch of donations, and we have also done a bunch of fundraising even for ourselves to even be able to pay to go on the plane," said Sydney Lee, a senior on the color guard.

The band leaves for their trip Monday, December 4th.

The band will be one of eight high school marching bands representing the ships damaged during the attack on Pearl Harbor.