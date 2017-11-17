Jefferson Educational Society concludes Global Summit IX - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Jefferson Educational Society concludes Global Summit IX

The Jefferson Educational Society's Global Summit wrapped up Friday evening with the Thomas B.Hagen Dignitas Award presented to speaker Lieutenant General James Dubik.   

The award, presented by Hagen himself, honors an Erie citizen who has made a significant contribution to the American democracy.

Dubik, is an American hero and global security expert who's presentation focused on leadership development, organizational change, and national strategic and intelligence issues.

"I can't tell you how honored I am to have an award like this from my hometown. A place where I grew up, a place where I went to grade school, high school, college," said Lt. Gen. James Dubik, Ph.D

"The strategy and the difficulty in dealing with the terrorists and that sort of thing, he really I believe, is a counter-terrorism expert," said Thomas B. Hagen, distinguished Erie citizen, chairman of Erie Insurance.

Last year's recipient of the award was the Honorary Tom Ridge. 

