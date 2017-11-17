Friday Night Feature: The Erie Contemporary Ballet Theatre Presents: "The Nutcracker"

"The Nutcracker" is a favorite Christmas tradition for many.

As we are all getting ready for the Holiday season, local ballerinas are hard at work getting ready for the Christmas ballet. This year marks the third annual performance of "The Nutcracker" for Erie's Contemporary Ballet Theatre (ECBT).

This year, ECBT has the opportunity to perform the ballet on the stage at the Mary D'Angelo Performing Arts Center at Mercyhurst University. With this bigger stage, the company took the time to invest in new back drops, props, and even some brand new, hand sewn costumes for the dancers.

The ECBT wanted to make this year, more than just your typical performance. They have made efforts to make the ballet more family-oriented.

They have also partnered up with the Sarah A. Reed Children's Center. the ECBT will be using pictures from of children at Sarah A. Reed to decorate for Clara's Nutcracker Party.

The party will be held on Saturday, Nov. 25th from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. The party includes a special meet and greet with the dancers, mini performances, a live narration of the story, and lots more.

Tickets for Clara's Nutcracker Party can be purchased on the Erie Contemporary Ballet Theatre's website. Tickets are $20 per child, and $5 for parents who wish to attend. An additional $5 will be charged for back stage tours.

"The Nutcracker" runs Saturday, Nov. 25th at 7:00 p.m., and again on Sunday, Nov. 26th at 3:00 p.m. Prices vary. You can learn more about ticket pricing, and order yours online at www.miac.mercyhurst.edu/box-office, or call the box office at 814-824-3000. Tickets will also be sold at the door.