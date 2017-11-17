Erie Insurance Donates $2,500 to Group for Help with Storm Clean - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Insurance Donates $2,500 to Group for Help with Storm Cleanup

A veteran-based nonprofit received a donation from Erie Insurance Friday.

Team Rubicon was presented a check for $2,500 for its help in the community following the tornado nearly two weeks ago.

The organization chose to pay it forward and donate the money to the West Ridge Fire Department, who provided them a home while they worked in the Millcreek area.

Team Rubicon is an international organization that deploys veterans to help clean up after natural disasters.

Erie Insurance said it received hundreds of claims from the storm damage, and the company wanted to give back to the people who helped cleaned up.

Members of Team Rubicon came from as far as 450 miles away to help clean up the damage.

