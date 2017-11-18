New Entrepreneurship Program Coming to Erie

The Erie County Public Library is teaming up with a national company to bring a unique business program to Erie.

A group of entrepreneurs received training Friday for a program called CO.STARTERS.

The Tennessee based program provides assistance to an entrepreneur in the early stages of starting his or her business.

Erin Wincek, executive director of Erie County Public Library, is a business owner herself. She said the CO.STARTERS program will help an entrepreneur hit the ground running.

"It's a different way of looking at opening a business," said Wincek. "It really helps creative kinds of people think through the process in a way that's logical. It's very hands-on, made more for people who think visually than who may read out of a book."

Only training is underway right now. The program will not start in Erie until 2018.

