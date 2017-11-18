New Entrepreneurship Program Coming to Erie - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

New Entrepreneurship Program Coming to Erie

Posted: Updated:

The Erie County Public Library is teaming up with a national company to bring a unique business program to Erie.

A group of entrepreneurs received training Friday for a program called CO.STARTERS.

The Tennessee based program provides assistance to an entrepreneur in the early stages of starting his or her business.

Erin Wincek, executive director of Erie County Public Library, is a business owner herself. She said the CO.STARTERS program will help an entrepreneur hit the ground running.

"It's a different way of looking at opening a business," said Wincek. "It really helps creative kinds of people think through the process in a way that's logical. It's very hands-on, made more for people who think visually than who may read out of a book."

Only training is underway right now. The program will not start in Erie until 2018.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com