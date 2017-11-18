Special Welcome Home for Mercyhurst Prep Girls Soccer Team After - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Special Welcome Home for Mercyhurst Prep Girls Soccer Team After State Title Win

A team of new state champions were honored with a big welcome home celebration.

A parade of fire trucks with their sirens running escorted the Mercyhurst Prep girls soccer team back to the school.

Excited family and friends greeted and congratulated the girls, who earned the 2A girls championship.

The team clinched beat St. Basil by a score of 1-0 in Hershey Friday to bring home the state title.

READ MORE: Second Chance the Charm for Mercyhurst Prep

