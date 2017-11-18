Erie Suicide Prevention Conference Coincides with Survivors of Suicide Loss Day

The Saturday before Thanksgiving is Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, a national remembrance.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosted a conference at the Hilton Garden Inn in Erie on the very same day.

The foundation focuses on reducing deaths in Pennsylvania and across the U.S.

The number one tip: If someone is struggling, reach out and ask for help.

The conference focused on coping during the holidays, which can be a lonely or sad time for some.

"We're going to be covering how they can cope through the holidays and learning how to get through that in a healthy way," said Jennifer Sikora. "[We're also] sharing experiences of other people who've lost somebody to suicide because it's a very complex difficult grief experience."

If you need help, call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.

