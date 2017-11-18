Erie Suicide Prevention Conference Coincides with Survivors of S - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Suicide Prevention Conference Coincides with Survivors of Suicide Loss Day

Posted: Updated:

The Saturday before Thanksgiving is Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, a national remembrance.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosted a conference at the Hilton Garden Inn in Erie on the very same day.

The foundation focuses on reducing deaths in Pennsylvania and across the U.S.

The number one tip: If someone is struggling, reach out and ask for help.

The conference focused on coping during the holidays, which can be a lonely or sad time for some.

"We're going to be covering how they can cope through the holidays and learning how to get through that in a healthy way," said Jennifer Sikora. "[We're also] sharing experiences of other people who've lost somebody to suicide because it's a very complex difficult grief experience."

If you need help, call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com