Suicide Prevention Conference In Erie, Part of Nationwide Awareness

The annual Survivors of Suicide Loss conference takes place the Saturday before Thanksgiving, every year. This year the event, hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is at the Hilton Garden Inn on Downs Drive in Summit Township until 2pm. The free event is for ages 16 and older.

Suicide is the number 11 leading cause of death in Pennsylvania, and the foundation is working to reduce suicide deaths in PA, and across the nation, with events like this.