Manhunt Underway for Suspect in Shooting Death of Pittsburgh Area Police Officer

LATEST: Police Name Suspect Wanted in Fatal Shooting of Pittsburgh Area Officer

An intense search is underway in western Pennsylvania for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a police officer.

The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. Friday in New Kensington, about 18 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

Authorities said Officer Brian Shaw was shot after a traffic stop led to him chasing someone on foot.

Police officers from neighboring towns were scouring the area for the suspect early Saturday. SWAT teams and police dogs assisted.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.