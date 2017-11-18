Manhunt Underway for Suspect in Shooting Death of Pittsburgh Are - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Manhunt Underway for Suspect in Shooting Death of Pittsburgh Area Police Officer

LATEST: Police Name Suspect Wanted in Fatal Shooting of Pittsburgh Area Officer

An intense search is underway in western Pennsylvania for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a police officer.

The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. Friday in New Kensington, about 18 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

Authorities said Officer Brian Shaw was shot after a traffic stop led to him chasing someone on foot.

Police officers from neighboring towns were scouring the area for the suspect early Saturday. SWAT teams and police dogs assisted.

