Erie Homeless Shelters Prepare for Winter Season

As the colder temperatures settle in, more folks and their families experiencing homelessness will seek shelter.

Several shelters in the area spent the day gearing up for the cold months ahead.

The community joined in prayer as a way to kick of its Overflow Shelter Program, which is run by Our Neighbors Place.

Also preparing for the Winter season was the Upper Room Homeless Shelter. The organization held its 22nd Annual Blizzard of Blankets event at Perry Square.

Each year this event collects hundreds of blankets and clothing items.

Organizers said while shelters provide a warm place to stay these items add just a little bit of comfort to an unsettling situation.

"You're going to need these kinds of items that are warm, that you can layer in and a blanket even if you sleep in a basement of a church that Erie provides warming shelters in the winter, you need your own blanket," Upper Room Director Cris Taylor said.

