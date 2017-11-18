Updated Winter Weather Alerts - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Updated Winter Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service has been working to simplify winter weather alerts to better meet the needs of the public. This project is called “Hazard Simplification”. Some watches and advisories have been merged into a Winter Storm Watch or a Winter Weather Advisory.  No longer will you see: Lake Effect Snow Watch, Lake Effect Snow Advisory, Blizzard Watch or Freezing Rain Advisory.

Overall only nine instead of thirteen watches, advisories and warnings will be used to warn folks of weather conditions that could cause harm or dangerous driving conditions.

Starting late winter/early spring of 2018 the National Weather Service will continue addressing "Hazard Simplification" by consolidating and reformatting Flood Products - for example merging Flash Flood Watch into Flood Watch.  More to come.

