Inmate Death in Franklin Jail Cell Suspected Suicide

The coroner in Venango County says an inmate's death at the Franklin Jail is under investigation as a suspected suicide, and there will be no autopsy.

Coroner Christina Rugh confirmed that 42-year-old Scott Strawbridge died in a jail cell about 8:30 Friday night. Strangulation-type marks were found on his neck.

Franklin police are investigating. They have not released information. Strawbridge was arrested Thursday on a long list of criminal charges stemming from the operating of suspected methamphetamine lab.