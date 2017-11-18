Pitt-Johnstown Returns Favor For Volleyball Title

A year after losing to Gannon in the PSAC Volleyball Finals, Pitt-Johnstown rallied from a two-games-to-none deficit to come back and clinch the championship three games to two.

"We started to give it away in the third set," said Gannon head coach Matt Darling. "Then the fifth set was a total giveaway. I mean I am not taking anything away from Pitt-Johnstown, they were definitely going to fight all the way till the end of the match, but its tough to lose in the fifth set like that."

Multiple errors for Gannon over the final three sets dommed the Knights and took away ya chance to repeat as champions.

"We missed four serves, hit balls out of bounce and should have let balls go," said Darling on the fifth set. "I think that is going to sting for our team."

The Golden Knights rallied from a 22-17 deficit in the second set to take the two-game lead and were on the verge of bringing home a second straight crown.

In the third set though, the tide started to shift as Gannon again had to play from behind, falling down 19-14 with some unforced errors, The Lady Knights again rallied to take a 20-19 lead before the Mountain Cats pushed ahead to win 25-21 to jump back into the match.

The fourth set once again went to Pitt-Johnstown as they shutdown Gannon winning 25-12 to set up the fifth and deciding set.

Gannon jumped out to an early lead before Pitt-Johnstown pushed back for the final point to clinch the title, winning 25-17, 25-23, 25-21, 25-12 and 15-13.

"I told our girls they have nothing to be ashamed of," said Darling. "That's a team with a ton of seniors and they were standing on this line watching us get the trophy last year. They bounced back strong and that's what champions are made of."

Despite the loss in the PSAC finals, Gannon's season will not come to a close. The Golden Knights are expected to make the NCAA Regional and will await their seed on Monday night.

"Our focus is on the regional and that's when we want to do our thing," said Darling. "I think we learned a lot tonight. Unfortunately, those lessons hurt."

The NCAA selection show is Monday night at 7:30. Tune in to Erie Sports Now at 10 & 11 to find out where and whom Gannon will face in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional opener.