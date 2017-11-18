Two Suspects Sought After Man Shot During Home Invasion Robbery - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Two Suspects Sought After Man Shot During Home Invasion Robbery in Jamestown, New York

Jamestown, New York Police are searching for two suspects who they say shot a man during a home invasion robbery Saturday night.

Officers were called to 533 East 5th Street at 8:10 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

The suspects robbed the people inside the residence and shot a man in the abdomen before leaving, police said.

Investigators are searching for two black males who were wearing dark-colored hooded sweatshirts.

The victim was taken to UPMC WCA Hospital and transferred to UPMC Hamot for further treatment.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Jamestown Police at 716-483-7537 or leave an anonymous tip by calling 716-483-TIPS (8477) or using the Tips 411 app.

