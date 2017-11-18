Fifth-Annual "Noble Night" Raises Epilepsy Awareness

Community members were in for a night of royalty, and it was all for a good cause.

The Epilepsy Project hosted their fifth-annual "Noble Night" at the Lake Shore Country Club in Millcreek.

The evening, hosted by Erie News Now's own Mike Ruzzi, featured dinner and a prize raffle, as well as the traditional crowning of the Noble Night Queen And King.

This year's crowning went to Lazarus Mayoglou DO, an Epileptologist , and Colleen Moore-Mezler, a major donor to the organization.

The King And Queen both spoke with Erie News Now as they talked about the night of fun , as well as shedding light on the Importance of epilepsy awareness





"It affects a lot of different aspects of their life, it makes it tough to sometimes to hold a job, to be able to drive and it can sometimes be difficult for people.” said Mayoglou. “And sort of raising awareness of what epilepsy is, how impacts people's lives I think it's important to sort of spread that information to others."





"But it's also about raising awareness, and really shining a spotlight on all that's been accomplished so far.” said Moore-Mezler “ But yet, there's still so much more to be done."





The event is the organization's largest fundraiser, and it allows them to update the public on where their funding is being put towards. The main announcement of the night was their new “Family Service Grant” which will aid families with an epileptic family member in medical and travel costs related to treatment.