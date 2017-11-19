Erie News Now's Kara Coleman Welcomes New Baby Boy

A member of the Erie News Now news team welcomed in her new baby boy to the world last night.

Erie News Now Sunrise anchor Kara Coleman and her husband, Rob, welcomed in her son, Lucca Micheal Cacchione.



He was born Friday night at 10:37 , weighing in at 7 pounds, two ounces and 21 inches long

Lucca's older brother , Leo also got a chance to meet his new brother as well.



We at Erie News Now are all excited for Kara and looking forward to meeting her new little one.