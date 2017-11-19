Two Dead in Possible Murder-Suicide

Two deaths are under investigation in what may be a possible murder-suicide case, sources tell Erie News Now.

It happened in a home on State Route 27 between Titusville and Pleasantville.

Those who know the family tell us the victims are Sally and Allen Nichols.

State Police are expected to release information on their investigation Sunday.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.