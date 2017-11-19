Hundreds Take Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

What would make anyone want to run into the chilly waters of Lake Erie in late November? The answer is easy, their love of Special Olympics athletes.

Saturday was the day supporters have been waiting for the Polar Plunge at Beach 7 on Presque Isle State Park. About 700 daring people took the plunge into Lake Erie to raise funds for local Special Olympics athletes. They did it as teams and as individuals.

Those who didn't have the courage to brave the cold water, helped out by pledging their financial support to those who took the plunge the November waves.

Erie News Now Mike Ruzzi is a long time supporter of Special Olympics. He served as emcee of the event.

This is year three for an Erie Polar Plunge. Organizers expected to raise $20,000 more this year than last year. When all the money is counted, they hope the total will add up to $95,000.