Man Charged in Corry Stabbing Waives Preliminary Hearing

The man charged for stabbing another person in Corry waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday.

Christopher Cox, 29, of Columbus, is heading to trial on charges of aggravated assault, possessing a prohibited weapon and recklessly endangering another person.

Jamal Jordan, 29, left a store in the 400 block of North Center Street Oct. 13 when Cox stabbed him in the back with a knife, according to police.

Jordan knew and had argued with Cox, investigators said.

Police initially said they have not recovered the weapon.

Jordan was treated at Corry Memorial Hospital and later released.

Cox remains in the Erie County Prison on $225,000 bond.

