State Police Release Details on Murder-Suicide Involving Married Couple

State police in Franklin are now releasing details of an apparent homicide/suicide case involving an Oil Creek Township couple. Erie news now first reported the two deaths on Saturday.

State police are investigating two deadly shootings at the mobile home of Allen and Sally Nichols at 23528 Titusville Road in Venango County, one outside and one inside. Investigators report that at about 10:20 a.m. Saturday they found Sally Nichols, 58, dead inside her truck. She suffered a gunshot wound to her left chest. State police recovered the firearm they say was used in her death, outside her vehicle in the driveway.

Inside the home, they found Allen Nichols, 61, dead in his bedroom of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Police recovered the firearm used in this second shooting, near the victim.

Kurt May, a neighbor and friend who says the couple helped him after the loss of his own wife last summer, planned to join the Nichols for Thanksgiving. He had other plans with Allen Nichols on Saturday, until he noticed the ambulance. "When I came in yesterday, me and Allen were supposed to go get a log-splitter from his dad," May said. "So after I came, the ambulance went over next door and I thought that was for maybe one of the elderly people at the church, and I'd seen Sally in the front seat of the truck and I went over and found out that they had passed away."

The couple had a violent history. In 2012, Sally Nichols entered a guilty plea to charges of stabbing her husband multiple times and hitting him with a shovel. That incident sent him to the hospital.