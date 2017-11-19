Mercyhurst University Volunteers Help Serve Holiday Meal

Mercyhurst University students and leaders gave back to the community Saturday by cooking and serving a special holiday meal.

Volunteers helped prepare and serve Thanksgiving dinner at Emmaus Soup Kitchen on East 11th Street.

The event feeds close to 50 people each year.

It's a tradition for university President Michael Victor and members of his cabinet to volunteer, too.

"It's critically important to lead by example and the Sisters of Mercy believe in service, I believe in service, and our students believe in service," said President Victor. "It's part of who we are. We think it's the best way we could give back and give during this time of year."

President Victor said this type of volunteer experience is part of Mercyhurst University's mission.

