Erie Zoo Animals Create Art for Show, Sale

Many purchased some unique gifts during the Erie Zoo Animal Art Show and Sale this weekend.

Animals including a little hedgehog were dipped in paint and showed off their talent by creating original works of art.

It was a fun way for kids to get an up-close look at the zoo creatures. Visitors could also purchase the art created by the animals as well.

The money raised supports the Erie Zoo.

