Ladies Only Luncheon Benefits Barber National Institute

A sold-out crowd of more than 440 women gathered Saturday for the 15th annual Ladies Only Luncheon to support services for children with disabilities.

The luncheon sponsored by the Barber National Institute is a traditional gathering at the Kahkwa Club the weekend before Thanksgiving.

Guests include mothers and daughters and sisters and friends who get together to shop for unique holiday gifts and accessories, handmade items and sweet treats.

Fifty bountiful baskets are raffled off, too. They include everything from an autographed Steelers football to the grand prize of a trip to New York City with $1,000 in spending money.

The event has raised more than $500,000.

