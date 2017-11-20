Erie Barber Shop Gives Back with Feed Our Community - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Barber Shop Gives Back with Feed Our Community

An Erie barber shop in Erie gave back to the community Sunday by doing more than just cutting hair.

Heads of State barber shop in downtown Erie held its first Feed Our Community to provide a meal to people in need during the holidays. 

The business has delivered food baskets in the past, but this was its first sit-down dinner. 

The event was held at Booker T. Washington Center and featured a Thanksgiving spread for people to eat. 

Organizers said serving the community food during this season is the least they can do. 

"We make most of our money off of the community," said Veljon Carr, barber. "Our money comes in from kids first hair cuts to grandparents, so this is our way of saying thank you."

Volunteers from Heads of State barber shop hope to make Feed Our Community a yearly tradition.

