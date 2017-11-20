Benefit Helps Young Erie Woman Battling Leukemia

A 23-year-old Erie woman who is battling leukemia received some special support, thanks to family and friends who organized a benefit Sunday.

Sonia Katsadas is awaiting a bone marrow transplant. The benefit will help with the medical expenses.

The event at Millcreek Brewing Company included food, raffle prizes and music by the Piano Man.

Friends of the family said they hope it not only raises money for expenses but also raises awareness about this disease.

"This disease has just taken the world by storm, and we're just trying to help out," said Mark Sambuchino, who helped organize the benefit.

Family and friends said they are thankful for the big turnout to help Sonia.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.