State Police Issue Reminder for Thanksgiving Holiday Travelers

Pennsylvania State Police are reminding drivers to use what they call "good common sense" while traveling across the state over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The combination of family gatherings, Christmas shopping trips and the opening of deer hunting season make the Thanksgiving holiday period one of the heaviest traveled weekends of the year, troopers said.

The upcoming Thanksgiving holiday travel period has the most alcohol-related crashes and deaths of all our celebrated holidays, State Police said. They do not want you to become a statistic.

Here are some safety tips from troopers:

Don't drink and drive. Impairment begins after the first drink.

Be patient and courteous to other drivers.

Keep in mind that weather is unpredictable, so be prepared for changing conditions and make sure your car is winterized,

Make sure your seat belts are on, and your kids car seats installed correctly.

