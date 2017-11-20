Erie City Mission Hands Out Free Thanksgiving Meals - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie City Mission Hands Out Free Thanksgiving Meals

Hundreds of people waited outside and braced the cold this morning to collect some free holiday meals.

This was part of the Erie City Mission’s annual Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway.

The mission handed out close to 1,200 bags of food. Each bag could feed a family of four.

Many people stood outside the building for several hours. Volunteers handed out hot chocolate and coffee to help keep people warm while they waited.

Volunteers said giving back to the community is part of its mission and they are happy to help out.

“Erie is a super generous city and it's awesome to work with people that want to give. It makes our city a great place to live,” Erie City Mission Chaplain Andy Kerr said.

