Citizens Bank and Second Harvest Food Bank Team Up

Citizens Bank is teaming up the Second Harvest Food Bank, to help put food on the family table.

Monday morning, the two organizations met at St. John's Luthern Church on Peach Street to distribute dinner boxes full of Thanksgiving favorites.

Citizens Bank donated $10,000 to Second Harvest's annual Thanksgiving dinner distribution program.

The donation is providing 396 families in the Erie, Crawford and Venango counties a meal for the holidays.

"People need food year round, but around the holidays it's especially crucial. People think about the holidays, and they think about gathering around the table and eating dinner together. Citizens Bank is making that possible for families who otherwise wouldn't have it, " said Zachary Webb with the Second Harvest Food Bank.

This is the seventh year Citizen's Bank donated to the program.

