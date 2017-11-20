Reward Increased for Suspect Wanted in Pittsburgh Area Officer's Death; Driver of Jeep Involved in Traffic Stop Arrested

Police have made one arrest Monday as they continue to search for the suspect who they say shot and killed a police officer just outside Pittsburgh.

Tavon Harper has been taken into custody. Harper was driving the Jeep that New Kensington police attempted to stop when officer Brian Shaw was killed.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Rahmael Sal Holt, 29, for Shaw's death.

Holt should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

The total reward increased to $53,500 Monday for information that leads to the location and arrest of Holt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Brian Shaw had been a patrolman with New Kensington's police department for less than a year before he was killed Friday night, police Chief James Klein said at a press conference.

Klein said the traffic stop resulted in a chase on foot before Shaw, 25, was shot.

New Kensington is about 20 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

Shaw graduated from the Allegheny County Police Training Academy in 2014, according to a post on the Allegheny County Police Department's Facebook page.

"Officer Brian Shaw, you were taken from us too soon," the department wrote. "You are in our thoughts and prayers.

Shaw played for Slippery Rock University's football team, according to a tweet from the school athletic department's Twitter page.

"Words can't describe how I feel," head football coach Shawn Lutz told KDKA. "He was part of our 2011 and 2013 championship teams."

Shaw was the team's kicker, Lutz said. The university is about an hour's drive north of Pittsburgh.

"He said he wanted to be a police officer, he was a hard working guy, such a positive young man," Lutz said of his former player. "Every time I think about Brian, I think of such a positive guy who would be successful at anything he did."

