Suspected Sought in Erie Dollar General Armed Robbery - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Suspected Sought in Erie Dollar General Armed Robbery

Posted: Updated:

Erie Police are searching for the suspect in a reported robbery Sunday night.

It happened at the Dollar General at East 26th and Parade just before 8 p.m.

A male suspect cam into the store with sunglasses and a scarf over his face and robbed the store at gunpoint, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Detectives are looking at the store's security camera video in an effort to track down the suspect.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com