Suspected Sought in Erie Dollar General Armed Robbery

Erie Police are searching for the suspect in a reported robbery Sunday night.

It happened at the Dollar General at East 26th and Parade just before 8 p.m.

A male suspect cam into the store with sunglasses and a scarf over his face and robbed the store at gunpoint, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Detectives are looking at the store's security camera video in an effort to track down the suspect.

