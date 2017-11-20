Gov. Tom Ridge Remains in Intensive Care; Family 'Cautiously Opt - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Gov. Tom Ridge Remains in Intensive Care; Family 'Cautiously Optimistic" about his Health

Gov. Tom Ridge's family is "cautiously optimistic" about his health as Ridge remains in intensive care following a heart attack last week, according to a statement from spokesperson Steve Aaron.

Doctors put in a single stent into a block artery during a cardiac catheterization procedure Thursday at Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas after falling ill at his Austin hotel.

Gov. Ridge has made steady progress, and one of the assistive machines used to keep him stable has been removed, the statement said.

"We are cautiously optimistic that Tom can make a full recovery,” said his wife and former Pennsylvania First Lady, Michele Ridge. “Doctors are encouraged by his progress and so are we – even though we realize there’s still a long road ahead."

