Area Hunters Prepare for Deer Season

The woods around the state will be a sea of blaze orange a week from today.

About 500,000 hunters are expected for the opening day of Pennsylvania's rifle deer season.

Today, some hunters were busy sighting in their rifles at State Gamelands 109 near Waterford.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says there are plenty of deer in the area.

But populations may be scattered a bit because the drought has impacted the food supply in some areas.

Hunters know there will be challenges.

But they are ready for the start of the season.

Longtime hunter John Criswell said, "Opening day always has excitement about it. I have been hunting since I was 12. I don't have the same kind of excitement but I still get enthused about being outside, being in the weather, being with my son."

Again this year the season is split.

Hunters can only shoot antlered deer the first five days.

The doe season begins Saturday, December 2nd.