Winter Weather is Here: PennDOT is Prepared

Many got their first taste of winter weather this weekend.

And PennDOT said they are prepared.

It's entire fleet has been converted to winter services, and crews are ready for the winter weather, "Our people are deployed, we've got 185 trucks ready, we've got over 55,000 tons of salt stockpiled at our various locations throughout our 6 county region," said PennDOT's DISTRICT 1 Executive, Bill Petit.

While PennDOT is ready, it is asking drivers to prepare themselves as well, "Mother Nature is pretty tough and delivers a blow throughout our region, we get the worst of it in terms of winter weather in Pennsylvania, but our team is very skilled, they've got a lot of technology at their disposal, we just need motorists to cooperate with us as well," said Petit.

And this winter, PennDOT is changing tactics when it comes to tackling Interstate 90.

PennDOT planners came up with the "Cover 90" initiative after meeting with state highway agencies in Ohio and New York to see how they operate during winter storms.



While there's no controlling Mother Nature, to try to prevent large pileups like the one on I-90 last December, they figured shorter cycles routes and more trucks could be the answer, "When you have Lake Erie and you have an interstate that is right next door, we all know the Lake Effect events that we get up there. With the amount of traffic we have that goes across there, it's a full time job trying that open, so we we are diligently trying to improve our services up there and we think this will be a step in that direction," said Tom Mello Assistant County Manager at PennDOT.

Motorists can check road and weather conditions, plow statuses and more, through PennDOT's website www.511PA.com and also its smartphone app 511PA. And new this winter, if you're stuck on the road because of an accident, you can receive real-time texts or emails to keep you up to date on what's happening.